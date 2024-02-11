The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are deadlocked at zero points apiece after one quarter of play from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offence took the field first, though their drive was short-lived as Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal knocked the ball free from Christian McCaffrey's clutch. Chiefs lineman George Karlaftis pounced on the rolling ball for the game's first turnover.

The 49ers' defence stood their ground on the ensuing drive, forcing a three and out - the first time the Chiefs were held without points on their opening drive in eight straight postseason games.

Purdy finished the opening frame with eight completions for 105 yards. Patrick Mahomes completed three passes for nine yards for the Chiefs.