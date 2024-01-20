After entering the second quarter down a score, George Kittle's touchdown is the difference as the San Francisco 49ers lead the Green Bay Packers 7-6 at the end of the first half in the Divisional Round.

Anders Carlson opened the evening's scoring with a 29-yard field goal to give the Packers a 3-0 lead.

Niners star wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game briefly in the first quarter after absorbing a hard tackle. Samuel was announced as questionable to return with a shoulder injury and was on and off the field throughout the first half. He finished the half with 24 yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 112 yards and a major in the half, while Jordan Love threw for 115 yards for the Packers.

Carlson made both of his field goal attempts, both of which came from 29 yards out.

Jake Moody had a 48-yard attempt blocked in the final seconds of the frame, making it a one-point lead for San Francisco headed to the break.