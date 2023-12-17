NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis left Tennessee's 19-16 overtime loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday after his left leg was bent back awkwardly on a sack during the extra period.

Defensive back Desmond King II wrapped up Levis on third-and-8 with 1:49 left in overtime, twisting Levis to the ground. Levis writhed and reached for his left leg, remaining on the turf while medical staff ran out to evaluate him.

Levis, a second-round draft pick, was helped off the field, initially putting no weight on his left leg, then walked off on his own. He was taken to the medical tent for evaluation.

Houston won on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal as time expired.

It was the seventh time that Levis was sacked. King appeared to grab Levis' face mask while making the tackle, but officials did not call a penalty.

