Bobby Wagner is headed to DC.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the six-time All-Pro linebacker is signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.



Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

The deal comes with $6 million in guarantees.

Wagner, 33, spent 2023 back with the Seattle Seahawks with whom he spent the first 10 seasons of his career before a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

In 17 games, Wagner recorded a league-high 183 tackles, with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

In 185 games, the Los Angeles native has recorded 1,706 tackles and 13 interceptions, including a pick-six, and 33.0 sacks.

Wagner rejoins new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was his longtime defensive coordinator in Seattle with whom he won Super Bowl XLVIII.