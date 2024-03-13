Report: All-Pro LB Wagner joins Commanders
Bobby Wagner - The Canadian Press
Bobby Wagner is headed to DC.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the six-time All-Pro linebacker is signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Washington Commanders.
The deal comes with $6 million in guarantees.
Wagner, 33, spent 2023 back with the Seattle Seahawks with whom he spent the first 10 seasons of his career before a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
In 17 games, Wagner recorded a league-high 183 tackles, with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
In 185 games, the Los Angeles native has recorded 1,706 tackles and 13 interceptions, including a pick-six, and 33.0 sacks.
Wagner rejoins new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was his longtime defensive coordinator in Seattle with whom he won Super Bowl XLVIII.