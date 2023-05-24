Peterborough Petes forward Owen Beck is now available for the team’s first game of the Memorial Cup despite receiving a two-game ban for slew footing in Game 5 of the Ontario Hockey League final.

Beck, 19, missed the Petes’ series clinching-win over the London Knights in Game 6 and would have missed a matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Mike Davies of The Peterborough Examiner reports Petes general manager Mike Oke said the NHL Department of Player Safety is responsible for disciplinary oversight of the Memorial Cup and made the decision after reviewing the match penalty.

However, Beck, who was acquired in a trade with the Mississauga Steelheads in January, would have to serve the second game of the suspension if he returns to the OHL next season.

The Peterborough, Ont., native was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2022 draft and has appeared in one game at the NHL level.

Beck registered seven goals and 18 assists in 30 regular-season games with the Petes and has tallied eight goals and eight helpers in 22 games this postseason.

The Memorial Cup begins Friday in Kamloops, B.C., with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts taking on the host Blazers.

