Ahead of the opening round of the NHL Draft on Thursday and free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Another Try?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Monday that the Toronto Maple Leafs were working on a trade deadline deal to acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks that eventually fell through.

LeBrun notes that Fleury was willing to accept a deal to Toronto, but was ultimately moved to the Minnesota Wild after the first trade fell apart. LeBrun writes he wouldn't be surprised to see the Maple Leafs circling back on trying to add the Fleury to their roster, this time in free agency.

The 37-year-old recorded a .908 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average in 56 appearances last season split between the Blackhawks and Wild. In the playoffs, he had a .906 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average as the Wild were eliminated in the first round in six games by the St. Louis Blues.

LeBrun writes that the Wild remain interested in bringing back Fleury, but will face competition for the veteran, with as many as 10 teams looking for goaltending upgrades and only four notable starters on the free-agent market in Fleury, Jack Campbell, Ville Husso and Darcy Kuemper. He wonders if the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche could pursue Fleury if they can't bring back Kuemper.

Fleury is coming off a three-year, $21 million contract with an average annual value of $7 million and is just a year removed from winning the Vezina Trophy with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020-21.

Eyes on Giroux?

While mutual interest remains between Claude Giroux and the Florida Panthers. it appears the Edmonton Oilers are among the teams who will pursue the veteran forward should he hit the open market on July 13.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun writes in The Athletic that the Oilers "have internally discussed the merits of trying to sign Giroux," if they can't re-sign Evander Kane.

LeBrun notes that Giroux will be looking for a multi-year deal this summer, but adds that the 34-year-old will also be looking to join a winning roster.

The Ottawa Senators have been linked to Giroux, though LeBrun wonders if the team is close enough to competing for a playoff spot to win him over.

Giroux netted 21 goals and 44 assists over 75 games split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Panthers in 2021-22, scoring three goals and adding 20 assists in 18 games after being traded to Florida. He added three goals and five assists over 10 playoff games as the President Trophy-winning Panthers were swept in the second-round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Hearst, Ont. native stated last month that he was interested in staying in south Florida, though cap space remains an issue for the Panthers. According to CapFriendly, the team has just over $3 million in space with only 17 players under contract for next season.

The Oilers have a projected $7.1 million in cap space with 15 players under contract, but will free up an additional $2.2 million if Mike Smith is placed on long-term injured reserve.





Working the Phones?

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion remains open to dealing the No. 7 overall pick ahead of the first round of the NHL Draft on Thursday.

Garrioch points to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes as two teams interested in adding another top-10 selection, though the Senators are looking a significant return. Garrioch writes that the Senators are hoping to land a right winger to play along Tim Stützle or a right-shot defenceman to add to their top-four in a deal for their top pick.

Having made an offer to the Minnesota Wild for Kevin Fiala before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings last week, Garrioch wonders if other forwards reportedly on the trade block could be of interest. He points to Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller or Connor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers RFA Jesse Puljujarvi, and Winnipeg Jets forwards Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois as potential options, depending on the cost.

If the team is eyeing a defensive upgrade, Garrioch notes that Jakob Chychrun is the biggest name potentially available and would fit what the Senators are looking for. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong, said last week he expects to hold on to the 24-year-old blueliner this summer.

“It hasn’t changed much,” Armstrong told PHNX Sports. “Jakob is going to come back and play for us next year at this point. We’re always taking offers if it’s something that’s going to better our team. We’ll make those calls at the draft or any other time afterwards, but right now, he’s going to come back and play for us, and we expect him to be a big part of our team next year.”

Should Ottawa keep the pick, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button mocked up Cutter Gauthier to the Senators at No. 7 overall in his final mock draft on Monday.

Off the Market?

After requesting a trade from the team last year, it appears Jake DeBrusk is now content to stick around with the Boston Bruins.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, informed Bruins general manager Don Sweeney last week that the winger's trade request has been rescinded.

DeBrusk, 25, signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the Bruins in March.

He had 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games last season along with two goals and four points in seven playoff games as the Bruins were eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Drafted 14th overall by the Bruins in 2015, he re-signed with Boston on March 21 to a two-year, $8 million contract.

In 321 career NHL games, the Edmonton product has 92 goals and 176 points.