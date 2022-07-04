Draftcentre video

{{ currentStream.Name }}

{{ currentStream.Desc }}

Related Video

Continuous Play:
ON OFF

The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

 

Embedded Image

Gino Reda hosts a weekly syndicated radio show that profiles the excitement, news and insight of Canadian Amateur Hockey across Canada. Listen here.

 

 

Columnists

MORE From TSN'S Hockey COLUMNISTS

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

36m ago

Button has Habs making the Wright pick in final Mock Draft

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Kingston Frontenacs’ centre Shane Wright going No. 1 over Slovakian left winger Juraj Slafkovsky in the TSN Mock Draft just three days before the NHL Montreal Draft.

Button believes Habs will go with Wright first overall

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Wright place, Wright time.

Shane Wright is sitting at the intersection of hockey and history and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has no doubt which way the signposts are pointing.

Button has the Kingston Frontenacs’ centre going No. 1 over Slovakian left winger Juraj Slafkovsky in the TSN Mock Draft just three days before the NHL Montreal Draft.

“I think Wright can impact the game in significant ways and to a greater extent than Slafkovsky,” Button said. “He can have an impact over every square inch of ice – with or without the puck. He’s a complete, elite player.”

Button has Slafkovsky going second to New Jersey and American centre Logan Cooley – also in the mix for No. 1 this season – third to Arizona.

It could be argued the hockey gods would have it no other way in terms of who goes first.

Wright wears No. 51 for Kingston and it has been exactly 51 years since Montreal made its greatest pick, taking Guy Lafleur with the first-overall choice in 1971.

And the Burlington, Ont., native’s number has already been on a replica of Montreal’s celebrated bleu-blanc-rouge sweater. The Frontenacs wore throwback jerseys in 2019-20 in honour of the Kingston Canadians, the name the franchise went by in the 1970s and 1980s.

"It's kind of funny,” Wright said. “In my first year… we had, like, a retro jersey night where we actually wore the Kingston Canadians jersey. So, we had all the Canadiens colours, the red, blue, and white. I guess you could consider it a pretty cool twist of fate."

Wright and Slafkovsky have both made good cases to TSN for the highest honour this year.

Wright told Mark Masters, "I think they're looking for another generational centre. They already have (Nick) Suzuki and if you can have two high-end centres, who can drive the play and create offence and be really solid, high-end centres, then that's a pretty good one-two punch.”

Slafkovsky told James Duthie, “I was reading something that Suzuki and (Cole) Caufield need a left winger. I am sitting here it they want."

It promises to be an eventful two days in Montreal with the Canadiens holding two first-round picks and 12 more over the next six rounds. This will be the first time since 1985, when Toronto selected Wendel Clark first overall, that the host city has the No. 1 pick.

 

The Top 32

Montreal Canadiens
1. Shane Wright

Centre | Kingston (OHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 199 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    32
  • PTS
    94
NHL Comparable: Patrice Bergeron
New Jersey Devils
2. Juraj Slafkovsky

Left Wing | TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'4 | 229 lbs. | March 30, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    10
NHL Comparable: Pierre-Luc Dubois
Arizona Coyotes logo
3. Logan Cooley

Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 180 lbs. | May 4, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    27
  • PTS
    75
NHL Comparable: Sebastian Aho
Seattle Kraken
4. Simon Nemec

Defence | Nitra (SVK) | 6'0 | 199 lbs. | Feb 13, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • G
    1
  • PTS
    26
NHL Comparable: Noah Dobson
Philadelphia Flyers
5. David Jiricek

Defence | Plzen (CZE) | 6'3 | 189 lbs. | Nov. 28, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    29
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Moritz Seider
Columbus Blue Jackets
6. Joakim Kemell

Right Wing | JYP (SM Liiga) | 5'11 3/4 | 185 lbs. | Apr. 27, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • G
    15
  • PTS
    23
NHL Comparable: David Pastrnak
Ottawa Senators logo
7. Cutter Gauthier

Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'2 1/2 | 200 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2004

2021-21 Statistics

  • GP
    54
  • G
    34
  • PTS
    65
NHL Comparable: Max Pacioretty
Detroit Red Wings
8. Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Right Wing | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 5'10 1/2 | 171 lbs. | July 24, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    20
  • PTS
    35
NHL Comparable: David Pastrnak
Buffalo Sabres
9. Marco Kasper

Centre | Rogle (SHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 187 lbs. | July 24, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    46
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Joel Eriksson Ek
Anaheim Ducks
10. Kevin Korchinski

Defence | Seattle (WHL) | 6'2 1/4 | 185 lbs. | June 21, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    65
NHL Comparable: Shea Theodore
San Jose Sharks
11. Matt Savoie

Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'9 | 170 lbs. | Jan. 1, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    65
  • G
    35
  • PTS
    90
NHL Comparable: Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets
12. Pavel Mintyukov

Defence | Saginaw (OHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 194 lbs. | Nov. 25, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    17
  • PTS
    62
NHL Comparable: Cam Fowler
Islanders logo
13. Jimmy Snuggerud

Right Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 188 lbs. | Jun. 1, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    59
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    63
NHL Comparable: Filip Forsberg
Winnipeg Jets
14. Conor Geekie

Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 6'3 | 190 lbs. | May 5, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    70
NHL Comparable: Adam Lowry
Vancouver Canucks
15. Owen Pickering

Defence | Swift Current (WHL) | 6'4 1/4 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 27, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    62
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    33
NHL Comparable: Jaccob Slavin
Buffalo Sabres
16. Danila Yurov

Right Wing | Magnitogorsk (KHL) | 6'1 | 178 lbs. | Dec. 22, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    23
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    26
NHL Comparable: Marian Hossa
Nashville Predators
17. Frank Nazar

Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 14, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    36
  • G
    28
  • PTS
    70
NHL Comparable: J.T. Compher
Dallas Stars Logo
18. Jiri Kulich

Left Wing | Karlovy (CZE) | 5'11 1/2 | 178 lbs. | Apr. 14, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    49
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    14
NHL Comparable: Jake Guentzel
Minnesota Wild
19. Ryan Chesley

Defence | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 201 lbs. | Feb. 27, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    59
  • G
    12
  • PTS
    29
NHL Comparable: Brett Pesce
Washington Capitals
20. Ivan Miroshnichenko

Left Wing | Omsk (VHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 4, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    16
NHL Comparable: Filip Forsberg
Pittsburgh Penguins
21. Brad Lambert

Right Wing | Pelicans (SM Liiga) | 6'0 1/2 | 183 lbs. | Dec. 19, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    49
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    10
NHL Comparable: Bryan Rust
Anaheim Ducks
22. Isaac Howard

Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 180 lbs. | Mar. 30, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    60
  • G
    33
  • PTS
    82
NHL Comparable: Jeff Skinner
St. Louis Blues
23. Sam Rinzel

Defence | Chaska (USHS) | 6'3 3/4 | 180 lbs. | Jun. 25, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    27
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    38
NHL Comparable: Mattias Ekholm
Minnesota Wild
24. Noah Ostlund

Centre | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 5'10 | 164 lbs. | Mar. 11, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    32
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    42
NHL Comparable: Mikael Backlund
Toronto Maple Leafs
25. Liam Ohgren

Left Wing | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 6'0 3/4 | 201 lbs. | Jan. 28, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    30
  • G
    33
  • PTS
    58
NHL Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog
Montreal Canadiens
26. Nathan Gaucher

Centre/Right Wing | Quebec (QMJHL) | 6'3 | 208 lbs. | Nov. 6, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    66
  • G
    31
  • PTS
    57
NHL Comparable: David Backes
Arizona Coyotes logo
27. Jagger Firkus

Right Wing | Moose Jaw (WHL) | 5'10 | 151 lbs. | April 29, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    66
  • G
    36
  • PTS
    80
NHL Comparable: T.J. Oshie
Buffalo Sabres
28. Rutger McGroarty

Centre/Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 | 204 lbs. | Mar. 30, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    54
  • G
    35
  • PTS
    69
NHL Comparable: Alex Killorn
Oilers All-Time logo
29. Reid Schaefer

Left Wing | Seattle (WHL) | 6'3 | 215 lbs. | Sept. 21, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    66
  • G
    32
  • PTS
    58
NHL Comparable: Alex Tuch
Winnipeg Jets
30. Denton Mateychuk

Defence | Moose Jaw (WHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 194 lbs. | Jul. 12, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    65
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    64
NHL Comparable: Samuel Girard
Tampa Bay Lightning
31. Luca Del Bel Belluz

Centre | Mississauga (OHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 179 lbs. | Oct. 10, 2003

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    68
  • G
    30
  • PTS
    76
NHL Comparable: Mikael Backlund
Arizona Coyotes logo
32. Lane Hutson

Defence | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'8 1/4 | 158 lbs. | Feb. 14, 2004

2021-22 Statistics

  • GP
    60
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    63
NHL Comparable: Torey Krug

Chicago transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6th overall) as part of the Seth Jones trade. 

Los Angeles transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Minnesota Wild (19th overall) as part of the Kevin Fiala trade.

Boston transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Anaheim Ducks (22nd overall) as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade.

Vegas transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall) as part of the Jack Eichel trade.

Calgary transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Montreal Canadiens (26th overall) as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.

Montreal transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Arizona Coyotes (27th overall) as part of the Christian Dvorak trade.

Florida transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (28th overall) as part of the Sam Reinhart trade.

NY Rangers transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Winnipeg Jets (30th overall) as part of the Andrew Copp trade.

Colorado transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Arizona Coyotes (32nd overall) as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade.