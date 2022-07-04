36m ago
Button has Habs making the Wright pick in final Mock Draft
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Kingston Frontenacs’ centre Shane Wright going No. 1 over Slovakian left winger Juraj Slafkovsky in the TSN Mock Draft just three days before the NHL Montreal Draft.
Button believes Habs will go with Wright first overall
Wright place, Wright time.
Shane Wright is sitting at the intersection of hockey and history and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has no doubt which way the signposts are pointing.
“I think Wright can impact the game in significant ways and to a greater extent than Slafkovsky,” Button said. “He can have an impact over every square inch of ice – with or without the puck. He’s a complete, elite player.”
Button has Slafkovsky going second to New Jersey and American centre Logan Cooley – also in the mix for No. 1 this season – third to Arizona.
It could be argued the hockey gods would have it no other way in terms of who goes first.
Wright wears No. 51 for Kingston and it has been exactly 51 years since Montreal made its greatest pick, taking Guy Lafleur with the first-overall choice in 1971.
And the Burlington, Ont., native’s number has already been on a replica of Montreal’s celebrated bleu-blanc-rouge sweater. The Frontenacs wore throwback jerseys in 2019-20 in honour of the Kingston Canadians, the name the franchise went by in the 1970s and 1980s.
"It's kind of funny,” Wright said. “In my first year… we had, like, a retro jersey night where we actually wore the Kingston Canadians jersey. So, we had all the Canadiens colours, the red, blue, and white. I guess you could consider it a pretty cool twist of fate."
Wright and Slafkovsky have both made good cases to TSN for the highest honour this year.
Wright told Mark Masters, "I think they're looking for another generational centre. They already have (Nick) Suzuki and if you can have two high-end centres, who can drive the play and create offence and be really solid, high-end centres, then that's a pretty good one-two punch.”
Slafkovsky told James Duthie, “I was reading something that Suzuki and (Cole) Caufield need a left winger. I am sitting here it they want."
It promises to be an eventful two days in Montreal with the Canadiens holding two first-round picks and 12 more over the next six rounds. This will be the first time since 1985, when Toronto selected Wendel Clark first overall, that the host city has the No. 1 pick.
The Top 32
1. Shane Wright
Centre | Kingston (OHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 199 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G32
-
PTS94
2. Juraj Slafkovsky
Left Wing | TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'4 | 229 lbs. | March 30, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP31
-
G5
-
PTS10
3. Logan Cooley
Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 180 lbs. | May 4, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP51
-
G27
-
PTS75
4. Simon Nemec
Defence | Nitra (SVK) | 6'0 | 199 lbs. | Feb 13, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP39
-
G1
-
PTS26
5. David Jiricek
Defence | Plzen (CZE) | 6'3 | 189 lbs. | Nov. 28, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP29
-
G5
-
PTS11
6. Joakim Kemell
Right Wing | JYP (SM Liiga) | 5'11 3/4 | 185 lbs. | Apr. 27, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP39
-
G15
-
PTS23
7. Cutter Gauthier
Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'2 1/2 | 200 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2004
2021-21 Statistics
-
GP54
-
G34
-
PTS65
8. Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Right Wing | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 5'10 1/2 | 171 lbs. | July 24, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP26
-
G20
-
PTS35
9. Marco Kasper
Centre | Rogle (SHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 187 lbs. | July 24, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP46
-
G7
-
PTS11
10. Kevin Korchinski
Defence | Seattle (WHL) | 6'2 1/4 | 185 lbs. | June 21, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G4
-
PTS65
11. Matt Savoie
Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'9 | 170 lbs. | Jan. 1, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP65
-
G35
-
PTS90
12. Pavel Mintyukov
Defence | Saginaw (OHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 194 lbs. | Nov. 25, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G17
-
PTS62
13. Jimmy Snuggerud
Right Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 188 lbs. | Jun. 1, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP59
-
G24
-
PTS63
14. Conor Geekie
Centre | Winnipeg (WHL) | 6'3 | 190 lbs. | May 5, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G24
-
PTS70
15. Owen Pickering
Defence | Swift Current (WHL) | 6'4 1/4 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 27, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP62
-
G9
-
PTS33
16. Danila Yurov
Right Wing | Magnitogorsk (KHL) | 6'1 | 178 lbs. | Dec. 22, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP23
-
G13
-
PTS26
17. Frank Nazar
Centre | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'10 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 14, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP36
-
G28
-
PTS70
18. Jiri Kulich
Left Wing | Karlovy (CZE) | 5'11 1/2 | 178 lbs. | Apr. 14, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP49
-
G9
-
PTS14
19. Ryan Chesley
Defence | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 201 lbs. | Feb. 27, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP59
-
G12
-
PTS29
20. Ivan Miroshnichenko
Left Wing | Omsk (VHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 4, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP31
-
G10
-
PTS16
21. Brad Lambert
Right Wing | Pelicans (SM Liiga) | 6'0 1/2 | 183 lbs. | Dec. 19, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP49
-
G4
-
PTS10
22. Isaac Howard
Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 180 lbs. | Mar. 30, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP60
-
G33
-
PTS82
23. Sam Rinzel
Defence | Chaska (USHS) | 6'3 3/4 | 180 lbs. | Jun. 25, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP27
-
G9
-
PTS38
24. Noah Ostlund
Centre | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 5'10 | 164 lbs. | Mar. 11, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP32
-
G9
-
PTS42
25. Liam Ohgren
Left Wing | Djurgarden (SWE J20) | 6'0 3/4 | 201 lbs. | Jan. 28, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP30
-
G33
-
PTS58
26. Nathan Gaucher
Centre/Right Wing | Quebec (QMJHL) | 6'3 | 208 lbs. | Nov. 6, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP66
-
G31
-
PTS57
27. Jagger Firkus
Right Wing | Moose Jaw (WHL) | 5'10 | 151 lbs. | April 29, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP66
-
G36
-
PTS80
28. Rutger McGroarty
Centre/Left Wing | USA U-18 (USHL) | 6'1 | 204 lbs. | Mar. 30, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP54
-
G35
-
PTS69
29. Reid Schaefer
Left Wing | Seattle (WHL) | 6'3 | 215 lbs. | Sept. 21, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP66
-
G32
-
PTS58
30. Denton Mateychuk
Defence | Moose Jaw (WHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 194 lbs. | Jul. 12, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP65
-
G13
-
PTS64
31. Luca Del Bel Belluz
Centre | Mississauga (OHL) | 6'0 1/2 | 179 lbs. | Oct. 10, 2003
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP68
-
G30
-
PTS76
32. Lane Hutson
Defence | USA U-18 (USHL) | 5'8 1/4 | 158 lbs. | Feb. 14, 2004
2021-22 Statistics
-
GP60
-
G10
-
PTS63
Chicago transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6th overall) as part of the Seth Jones trade.
Los Angeles transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Minnesota Wild (19th overall) as part of the Kevin Fiala trade.
Boston transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Anaheim Ducks (22nd overall) as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade.
Vegas transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall) as part of the Jack Eichel trade.
Calgary transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Montreal Canadiens (26th overall) as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.
Montreal transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Arizona Coyotes (27th overall) as part of the Christian Dvorak trade.
Florida transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres (28th overall) as part of the Sam Reinhart trade.
NY Rangers transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Winnipeg Jets (30th overall) as part of the Andrew Copp trade.
Colorado transferred its first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Arizona Coyotes (32nd overall) as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade.