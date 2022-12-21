While trade speculation in Vancouver has largely surrounded Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser to date, Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers could also be moved in the coming months.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Canucks have held initial trade talks on the defenceman, and the market is expected to heat up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

"Well, I don't know that management of the Vancouver Canucks is too concerned with trade rumours, but they're hoping that the interest in their players picks up in January," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "And that's the expectation based on the conversation that Patrick Alvin, the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, was having leading up to the holiday roster freeze.

"Now, nothing substantive, but just conversations at least delivered some hope. When you're talking about the primary pieces like Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser, but there's a secondary player that maybe is being overlooked here and that's veteran defenceman, Tyler Meyers. We all know what the contract looks like he's got this year plus one more year at $6 million. He also has a modified no-trade clause.

"He wants to stay in Vancouver, but the belief is that there will be outside interest and thinking that a more structured NHL team – a playoff team – could actually help refresh Tyler Myers. So, not the first time we've speculated on Meyers, but action is supposed to heat up there."

Myers has six assists in 28 games this season with Canucks, who sit seven points back of the final wild-card spot entering play Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is averaging 20:26 of ice time per game - third most among Vancouver defenceman behind Quinn Hughes (24:55) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (20:35).

Selected 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 draft, Myers has 87 goals and 331 points in 868 games with the Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks.