SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Newhook scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens sent Seattle to its eighth straight loss, beating the Kraken 5-1 on Sunday night.

Kaiden Guhle had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points. Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson also scored, and Cayden Primeau stopped 36 shots to help Montreal snap a four-game losing streak.

The Canadiens matched their season high for goals despite being outshot 37-17.

Jordan Eberle scored his 16th goal for the Kraken, with Seattle either being shutout or held to one goal in six of the losses during the streak that tied its longest skid of the season.

Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on six shots before being pulled in favour of Joey Daccord, who had 10 saves.

The Canadiens' first two shots led to goals.

Montreal got the first goal about four minutes in when a long shot from Guhle made it through traffic in the front of the net. Another shot from Guhle just over two minutes later was deflected in by Newhook.

The Canadiens got another quick pair toward the end of the first period. With 2:27 left, Suzuki led a two-on-one break and put the puck over Grubauer’s right shoulder.

Newhook gave Montreal a 4-0 lead 27 seconds later, knocking Grubauer out of the game.

The Kraken got on the board in the first minute of the second period on Eberle’s shot from the right circle. Seattle thought it had another goal five minutes into the period on a power play, but the goal was called off after a challenge showed the Kraken were offside.

Montreal added a fifth with about seven minutes left in the second period on Matheson’s short-handed goal.

Seattle defenceman Ryker Evans left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

