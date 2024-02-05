NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:53 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Monday night.

Artemi Panarin also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers get their second straight National Hockey League victory.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves against his former team.

Zach Parise made his Avalanche debut. The 39-year-old forward signed with Colorado on Jan. 26 after playing the previous two seasons for the Islanders.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Monday:

---

ISLANDERS 3 MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto forward Pierre Engvall returned to score late and New York halted the Maple Leafs' three-game winning streak.

Kyle MacLean and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves.

The win evened new Islanders head coach Patrick Roy’s record at 2-2-1.

Toronto captain John Tavares tied the game on the power play with 4:48 left in the third period, redirecting a Morgan Rielly shot from the slot. Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive start as Toronto outshot the visitors 37-29.

---

