The NHL free-agent market opened on Tuesday with the vast majority of players who had not already re-signed reaching deals in the first few hours after Noon ET.

Nikolaj Ehlers, who entered the day at No. 1 on TSN's Top Free Agents list, was not among those players and appears to have plenty suitors trying to land his services.

In his last Free Agent Frenzy broadcast before retirement, longtime TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie shared that while no deal has been reached, teams from around the league remain interested in the Danish winger.

“Nikolaj Ehlers, who is at his home in Denmark…[allowed] his agent, Andre Rufener, who’s in Switzerland, to field calls from a variety of teams that we’ve heard. The Colorado Avalanche are interested, the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, the list goes on and on and on.

"But it became apparent very early in the day that there was a process that Nik Ehlers and his agent, Rufener, wanted to follow, and that included conversations with all of these teams, maybe even have talked to coaches about specific roles before they even get into the term and the money, which is important," he said. "This is a decision that has been pushed off to, at least, July 2 and we’ll see where it goes from there. With everything happening in the 24 hours, 36 hours before free agency struck, that thinned out the crowd. Ehlers deciding to wait a day to do things thinned it out even more."

Ehlers, 29, is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him record 24 goals and 53 points in 69 games with the Winnipeg Jets, en route to winning the Presidents’ Trophy. He added five goals and seven points in eight playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract that carried a cap hit of $6 million.

Drafted ninth overall by the Jets in 2014, Ehlers has 225 goals and 520 points in 674 career games.



Suter still available

While Ehlers leads all players, Pius Suter is top centre remaining available after a breakout season with the Vancouver Cnaucks.

A return to the Canucks appears unlikely, with the team owning just $556,667 in cap space, per PuckPedia, after retaining Brock Boeser in their biggest deal of the day on Tuesday.

Suter posted 25 goals and 46 points - both career-highs - in 81 games last season. The 29-year-old had previously scored 14 goals in three of his first four NHL seasons, hitting 15 goals with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a two-year, $3.2 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $1.6 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Chicago Blackhawks, Suter has 82 goals and 162 points in 364 career games split between the Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Canucks.

Other forward options also remaining available include Jack Roslovic, Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Gustav Nyquist.





Grzelcyk, Burns available on defence

For teams looking for blueline help, former Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk and veteran Brent Burns also remain unsigned.

Grzelcyk had one goal and a career-best 40 points in in 82 games with the Penguins last season. The 31-year-old spent the season playing out a one-year, $2.75 million contract signed as a free agent last year.

Burns, 40, recorded six goals and 29 points in 82 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season while averaging 20:57 of ice time. He added a goal and five points in 15 playoff games while averaging 22:55 of ice time before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-foot-5 right-shot defenceman is coming off an eight-year, $64 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $8 million.

Drafted 20th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 draft, Burns has 261 goals and 910 points in 1,497 career games split between the Wild, San Jose Sharks, and Hurricanes.

Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman during the 2016-17 campaign after putting up 29 goals and 76 points in 82 games as a member of the Sharks while averaging 24:52 of ice time.