ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn and Trevor Zegras scored in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks prevented the Los Angeles Kings from securing a playoff spot with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

Frank Vatrano also scored, Lukas Dostal made 36 saves, and the Ducks beat their Freeway Faceoff foes for the first time in three meetings. The season series concludes in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Akil Thomas scored and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Kings, who had won three straight games.

Los Angeles will have to wait to confirm a third straight playoff appearance, and the defeat also put the chance to avenge two straight first-round losses to Edmonton at risk. Vegas is one point behind the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

The Ducks went in front 2-1 at 1:51 of the third period when Killorn beat Talbot on a wrist shot from the high slot shortly after a power play expired.

Killorn looked to have put Anaheim ahead during the man-advantage, but Los Angeles successfully challenged he was offside. It didn’t matter as he did end up tallying his 18th goal 16 seconds later.

Zegras made it 3-1 at 5:50, taking the puck from Jordan Spence in the neutral zone and scoring off the rush on a wrist shot from the left circle. Marking just the fifth goal of a disappointing season for Zegras individually and the Ducks as a team.

The Southern California rivals traded goals in the first period. Thomas got his second career goal after Trevor Lewis got in on net, forcing Dostal out of position before throwing the puck back into the paint for the 24-year-old rookie to score.

Vatrano tied it up with his 33rd goal of the season, capitalizing on a favorable rebound of Radko Gudas’ shot from the right point and putting it around Talbot. It was Vatrano’s third goal in the past two games.

