Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson exited Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames in the third period with an apparent leg injury.

The 18-year-old was battling for the puck near the boards when Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar fell on his leg.

Carlsson stayed down and was eventually helped from the ice and down the tunnel into the dressing room.

He played 14:04 and had two penalty minutes before leaving the contest.

The Karlstad, Sweden native has eight goals and seven assists in 22 games in his rookie season for the Ducks.

He was the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.