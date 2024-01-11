Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lukas Dostal began the third period in net for the Ducks, after Gibson made 27 saves on 32 shots through the first 40 minutes of the game.

Gibson has appeared in 25 games this season for the Ducks and has posted a 7-16-0 record with a 2.97 goals-against average.

The Pittsburgh native has spent his entire 456 game NHL career with the Ducks after they selected him 39th overall in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.