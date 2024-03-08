The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, it was announced Friday.

TRADE: We have acquired center Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round selection in the NHL Draft. He will report to Anaheim today.#FlyTogether | @EandELaw https://t.co/zItJP2B2h4 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 8, 2024

The 25-year-old has appeared in nine games so far this season with Colorado, recording one goal.

He has six goals in a total of 53 NHL games spread across three seasons with the Avs.

Meyers signed with the Avalanche as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota. He recorded 39 goals and 95 points in 102 career NCAA games.