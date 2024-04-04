Sam Lipkin is headed to the desert.

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of the 21-year-old Quinnipiac forward to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Lipkin was a seventh-round selection of the Coyotes in 2021.

“We are pleased to sign Sam Lipkin and have him join our organization,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Sam is a big, skilled, two-way forward who had a very successful college career. We look forward to continuing to watch his development.”

A native of Lafayette Hill, PA, Lipkin spent the past two seasons with the Bobcats. In 39 games this season, Lipkin notched 15 goals and 20 assists.

Internationally, Lipkin was a member of the United States entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and Moncton, NB where Team USA won a bronze medal.

Lipkin will report to the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners.