Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is not on the ice for warmup and will miss Game 5 against the Boston Bruins Tuesday night, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

The Leafs trail the Bruins 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and will need to win Tuesday to keep their season alive.

Matthews was pulled in the third period of Saturday’s Game 4 loss with the illness. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Tuesday that it would be a doctor’s call if he would be able to suit up for Game 5.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston also wrote in The Athletic that Matthews is also believed to be dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The 26-year-old has three points in the series, with all of them coming in Toronto’s 3-2, Game 2 victory where he scored the game-winning goal late in the third period.

Matthews had 69 goals and 38 assists for 107 points during the regular season.

If necessary, Game 6 between the Leafs and Bruins will go Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.