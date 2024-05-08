Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz plans on having contract talks with star goaltender Juuse Saros this summer and hopes to keep him with the club for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll be in talks,” Trotz told NHL.com on Tuesday during the team's end-of-season media availabilities. “I’m sure it’s not going to be definitely a July 1 announcement, probably. I think it’s going to be a process with his people, his representatives.

"But I do know this: [Saros] wants to be here, and he’s been a big part of it. I’d like him to be here, so we’re going to work hard at getting something done with him.”

The 29-year-old Saros has one more season left on his four-year, $20 million contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in July of 2025.

Saros also seemed interested in signing with the Predators for the long-term.

“It’s a great city,” he said on Tuesday. “We have unbelievable fans, and I think as an organization we took a good step this year, too. I believe in this organization, so obviously I would be happy to [sign].”

Saros and the Predators returned to the playoffs this year and missing out last season, but were eliminated in the opening round by the Vancouver Canucks in six games.

In the regular season, Saros posted a 35-24-5 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage over 64 games, his third straight season with 60-plus appearances.

The native of Finland has a career 184-122-33 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage alongside 23 shutouts over 356 games. Saros has a 5-11 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage over 16 playoff starts and 23 appearances.

Saros' best season came in 2021-22 when he finished third in the Vezina Trophy voting.

Nashville selected Saros in the fourth-round of the 2013 NHL Draft.