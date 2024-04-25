Defenceman Alex Vlasic has agreed to terms on a six-year, $27.6 million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple sources.

The extension will have an average annual value of $4.6 million. Vlasic was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer following the conclusion of his entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and 14 assists over 76 games in 2023-24, his first full season in the NHL.

Selected by the Blackhawks in the second-round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Vlasic recorded one goal and two assists in 21 total games split over the previous two seasons.

On Wednesday, the native of Wilmette, Illinois was one of 15 players named by USA Hockey to their team for the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championship in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia.

The Blackhawks finished last place in the Central Division with a 23-53-6 record this season.