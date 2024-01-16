The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Jason Dickinson to a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Dickinson, 28, has already scored a career-high 14 goals with seven assists over 43 games for the 'Hawks in 2023-24, his second season in Chicago.

The contract will run through the 2025-26 season as Dickinson is currently in the final year of a three-year, $7.95 million contract ($2.65 million AAV). His new deal will have an average annual value of $4.25 million.

“Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team.”

Dickinson was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks shortly before the start of last season.

The native of Georgetown, Ont., has 53 goals and 72 assists over 404 career games with the Dallas Stars, Canucks and Blackhawks. He also has five goals and four assists over 40 playoff games with the Stars.

Dallas selected Dickenson with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Blackhawks stay busy

Dickinson's new deal comes less than a week after the Blackhawks signed veteran forward Nick Foligno to a two-year, $9 million contract extension.

Foligno, 36, was also previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with Chicago in the off-season. His rights were acquired by the Blackhawks in the deal that also sent Taylor Hall to Chicago from the Boston Bruins in June.

Chicago still has nine pending unrestricted free agents on their roster, including those on injured reserve. The list includes forwards Tyler Johnson and Anthony Beauvillier, defencemen Nikita Zaitsev and Jared Tinordi and goaltender Petr Mrazek, among others.

Foligno has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks this season, posting eight goals and 17 points. He is currently on injured reserve.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said last week. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

A veteran of 1,120 NHL games, Foligno has 223 goals and 542 points over his career with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Bruins and Blackhawks.

He was selected 28th overall by the Senators in the 2006 NHL Draft.