CHICAGO (AP) — Help is on the way for Connor Bedard.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen agreed to contracts with Chicago on Monday, providing a major offensive lift for the rebuilding Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency.

Bertuzzi received a $22 million, four-year deal, according to two people with knowledge of the move who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. Teravainen's agreement is worth $16.2 million over three seasons.

The Blackhawks also reached deals with goaltender Laurent Brossoit ($6.6 million, two years) and veteran forward Craig Smith ($1 million, one year).

A person familiar with Smith's contract confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. Ray Petkau, Brossoit's agent, confirmed his deal in a social media post.

Chicago is looking to upgrade its personnel around Bedard after the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft had 22 goals and 39 assists in his first season. Even with Bedard in place, the Blackhawks were the lowest-scoring team in the league with 178 goals.

Bertuzzi and Teravainen, both 29, likely will play on one of the team’s top two lines. The Blackhawks also are expected to get Taylor Hall back after he missed most of last season with a right knee injury.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Teravainen, who scored a career-high 25 goals and had 28 assists in 76 games for Carolina this season. He was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2012 draft and made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2014.

Bertuzzi had 21 goals and 22 assists this season for Toronto, which was eliminated by Boston in seven games in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Bertuzzi broke into the NHL with Detroit after he was selected by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2013 draft. Bertuzzi's uncle, Todd, also played in the league for 18 years.

Teravainen was once considered one of Chicago's top prospects. He helped the Blackhawks win the 2015 Stanley Cup, and then had 13 goals and 22 assists in 2015-16 in his first full NHL season.

But he was traded to Carolina in June 2016 to entice the Hurricanes to take Bryan Bickell's contract off the Blackhawks' salary cap.

Teravainen blossomed into a strong complementary forward in Carolina, scoring 138 goals and passing for 277 assists in eight seasons with the Hurricanes. He had a career-best 55 assists in 2018-19.

“We’re thrilled to have Teuvo back in Chicago,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “He was a big part of our 2015 Stanley Cup team and we’re excited to have his leadership and experience back in our room.”

Tyler Bertuzzi has 113 goals and 148 assists in 406 career games, also playing for Boston for part of the 2022-23 season. He set career highs with 30 goals and 32 assists with Detroit during the 2021-22 campaign.

Bertuzzi and Teravainen also have playoff experience. Bertuzzi has six goals and eight assists in 14 postseason games — all in the last two years. Teravainen has 23 goals and 27 assists in 90 career playoff games.

Brossoit, 31, joins Petr Mrazek as Chicago's tandem at goaltender. Brossoit, who had a .927 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average in 23 games for Winnipeg this season, provides a more experienced option for coach Luke Richardson after Arvid Soderblom struggled this year.

The 34-year-old Smith had 11 goals and nine assists in 75 games with Dallas this season. He also collected two assists while making 14 appearances in the playoffs.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

