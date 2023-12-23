Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Veteran defenceman Damon Severson skated with the Blue Jackets during their morning skate on Saturday as the prepare to host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Severson, who hasn't played since Nov. 19 with an oblique injury, was taking line rushes with Ivan Provorov, indicating he'll likely return against the Leafs on Saturday.

Damon Severson is taking lines rushes for the #CBJ today with Ivan Provorov, so it seems likely he'll return today. Jackets will have to make a corresponding move, but Nick Blankenburg is officially listed as having an upper body injury and not at skate. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 23, 2023

The 29-year-old native of Melville, Sask., has scored three goals and five assists with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, his first season in Columbus and 10th in the NHL .

Severson inked an eight-year, $50 million extension with New Jersey Devils last summer before he was sent to Columbus in a sign-and-trade deal.

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon skated with his team Saturday morning, but will not be in the lineup for their game against the Boston Bruins.

The 34-year-old has missed the last five games due to a lower-body injury. Fellow defenceman Jake Lucchini will make his team debut on Saturday.

Spurgeon has spent his entire 14-year career in Minnesota, scoring 110 goals and adding 273 assists over 864 games. He has 29 points in 67 playoff games.

Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Ian Mitchell was recalled from the AHL on an emergency basis on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has two assists over 12 games with the Bruins this season.