The countdown to the 2025 NHL Draft begins Thursday as TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie unveils first list of prospect rankings.

Now-San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini went wire-to-wire atop McKenzie's draft rankings last season, but there was no shortage of change below him. Second overall pick Artyom Levshunov opened the year fourth in the pre-season rankings, while Beckett Sennecke, who himself was surprised to go No. 3 overall in June, was the final honourable mention of McKenzie's last September.

Watch Bob McKenzie's Pre-Season Draft Ranking Show LIVE Thursday at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT and again at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT on TSN4.

The top 20 will also be revealed at Noon ET/9am PT on TSN.ca.

American James Hagens sat atop TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's first look at the 2025 draft class last November. Hagens is coming off a dominant performance at the under-18 world hockey championship, in which he posted nine goals and 22 points in seven games.

Sweden's Anton Frondell was second of Craig's List last year, followed by Russia's Ivan Ryabkin and Canadian centres Michael Misa and Roger McQueen.