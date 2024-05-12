Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will miss Sunday's Game 4 against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed.

Montgomery added he hopes his team will be galvanized by the absence of their captain with the Bruins trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Montgomery said Marchand is considered day-to-day.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Montgomery reiterated he felt Sam Bennett's punch during a hit delivered in Game 3 Friday night was "outside the lines" and Bennett "knew what he was doing." Montgomery said he takes personal responsibility for the Bruins not retaliating.

“Having seen it, there’s a history there with Bennett. There’s clearly evidence of what went on," the Bruins coach said on Saturday.

Bennett's hit occurred during the first period Friday but Marchand remained in the game for the rest of the first and entirety of the second before being ruled out in the third. Florida went on to win the matchup 6-2.

The 35 year-old Marchand has three goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games. Marchand had 29 goals and 67 points in 82 games during the regular season.

After Game 4 Sunday at TD Garden in Boston, things will shift back to Sunrise, Fla., for Game 5 Tuesday evening.