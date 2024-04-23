Boston Bruins defenceman Andrew Peeke is week-to-week after leaving Monday's Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters.

Montgomery added Peeke will not travel to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series. The 26-year-old blueliner left Monday's game after blocking a shot and did not return, playing 10:20 in Monday's 3-2 loss.

The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reported Peeke was among the players not skating at Boston's optional earlier Tuesday. Montgomery did not have an update on him after Monday's game.

Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, Peeke had one goal and nine assists in 38 regular season games combined between the two teams.

Shinzawa reports Parker Wotherspoon is first in line to replace Peeke's spot in the lineup, while veteran Derek Forbort is not likely an option for Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Bruins recalled defenceman Mason Lohrei from the AHL's Providence Bruins Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old appeared in 43 games for the Bruins during the regular season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. He also had one goal and 15 assists in 21 games at the AHL level.

Game 3 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs will go Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena followed by Game 4 Saturday.