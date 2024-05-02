Jeremy Swayman was in the visitor's net during Thursdays morning skate, indicating he will make a fourth straight start for the Boston Bruins in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins will be without winger Danton Heinen in Game 6, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed after the skate. The 28-year-old forward has one assist in five games in the first round, averaging 15:21 of ice time. He had 17 goals and 36 points in 74 games during the regular season.

Swayman turned aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 as his personal seven-game winning streak against Toronto was snapped.

The 25-year-old netminder has been near perfect in the postseason, posting a 3-1 record with a .952 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average against the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins kept their goalie rotation from the regular season in place for Game 2, when Linus Ullmark stopped 30 of 33 shots, but have stuck with Swayman ever since.

Swayman, who was selected by the Bruins 111th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft – one pick after the Maple Leafs drafted now-retired goaltender Ian Scott – has won all three of his starts at Scotiabank Arena this season.

The Bruins, who lead the first-round series 3-2, can punch their ticket to the second round with a win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.