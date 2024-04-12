Don Sweeney is the man set to lead Canada into next year's NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hockey Canada named the Boston Bruins general manager the GM of the Canada entry on Friday.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill will serve as an associate GM.

The tournament, featuring Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland, will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025 in lieu of an All-Star Game. The event is a precursor for the 2026 Winter Olympics, for which Sweeney is also expected to be a part of as a member of Canada's management group led by Doug Armstrong.

A native of St. Stephen, NB, Sweeney has been Bruins GM since the spring of 2015 and was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year in 2019.

A defenceman as a player, Sweeney appeared in 1,115 games over 16 seasons in the NHL from 1998 to 2004, spending the first 15 campaigns with the Bruins before finishing his career with the Stars.

The 57-year-old Sweeney was a member of the Canada team that won gold at the 1997 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Finland