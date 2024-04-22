The Boston Bruins struck in the dying seconds of the first period and hold a 2-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their first-round series.

David Pastrnak scored his first of the playoffs at the 19:52 mark to put the Bruins in front.

The teams exchanged goals 14 second apart earlier in the frame.

Morgan Geekie put Boston on the board first with a power-play goal at the 10:18 mark.

Maxi Domi replied for the Leafs shortly afterwards to pull even.

Leafs forward William Nylander was ruled out for a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins defeat the Leafs 5-1 in the series opener on Saturday.

Game 3 will take place in Toronto on Wednesday.