Buffalo Sabres starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will miss at least one game with a lower-body injury, the team announced before its home game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Sabres listed Luukkonen as day to day without revealing the nature of the injury or when he was hurt. Luukkonen is coming off a 33-save outing in a 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in becoming Buffalo’s first player to register four shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller in 2011-12.

Luukkonen is 7-5 in his past 12 starts, in which he’s allowed a combined 19 goals and posted three shutouts.

Backup Eric Comrie is expected to start against the Panthers, who have won a franchise record nine consecutive road games following a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Comrie has a 1-5 record and hasn’t played an NHL game since a 5-3 loss to Detroit on Dec. 5.

Buffalo, which travels to play at Minnesota on Saturday, called up goalie Dustin Tokarski from the minors.

