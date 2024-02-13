Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato announced Tuesday that defenceman Owen Power is week to week with an injury.

Power left Monday's practice due to the injury and underwent imaging to evaluate it.

“It’s going to be week to week,” Granato said. “I think in one week we’ll have a better idea of how long and what a return would look like at that point. So, week to week, and I think the hope [is] that the short end would be a couple weeks.”

He has two goals and 18 points in 51 games this season while averaging 22:28 of ice time.

The first overall pick by Buffalo at the 2021 NHL Draft, Power helped Canada win gold at the 2021 world championships and skated at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The 21-year-old is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract. His seven-year, $58.45 million contract extension kicks in next season.

Power has skated in 138 career NHL games, scoring eight goals with 56 points.