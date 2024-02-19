While most players prefer the comfort of home ice and the roar of supporting fans, few have converted that advantage into production at the same rate Nathan MacKinnon has this season with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 28-year-old currently sits second in the NHL in points with 91, trailing only Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. His 33 goals rank fifth, and his 58 assists rank second in the league.

His production is among the best in the NHL, which is nothing new for the two-time All-Star and 2021-22 Stanley Cup winner. He has finished top eight in NHL scoring five times in his 10 seasons.

It's the extreme production at home that has elevated MacKinnon's game to new heights.

(Related) Longest home point streak to start a season - NHL history:

40- Wayne Gretzky (1988-89)

33- Mario Lemieux (1995-96)

26- MacKinnon (2023-24 via 1G-1A in Sunday's 4-3 #Avalanche win over the Coyotes)

25- Bobby Orr (1974-75)

23- Phil Esposito (1973-74)

23- Gretzky (1983-84) https://t.co/l2LljyfN2G — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 19, 2024

With a goal and an assist in Colorado's 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, MacKinnon tallied a point in his 26th-straight home game to open the season - which moved him to third in the all-time list for longest home point-streaks to start a season.

Wayne Gretzky, of course, holds the record for the longest home points streak to start a season - he scored a point in all 40 home games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 1988-89 season.

MacKinnon needs seven more consecutive home games with a point to pass Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins to move into second on the all-time list. But it will require a point in all 41 home games to pass Gretzky for the top spot.

The Halifax, N.S. native also earned a distinction in Avalanche franchise history on Sunday. He surpassed 90 points on the season in his 56th game, which was the third-fastest mark ever for a member of the Avs.

Hall-of-Famer Peter Stastny, while the Avalanche were the Quebec Nordiques, holds the fastest mark at 54 games.

Fastest to 90 points in a season, Avalanche franchise history Player Season Games Peter Stastny 1981-82 54 Peter Stastny 1983-84 55 Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 56 Peter Stastny 1982-83 56 Peter Stastny 1985-86 56

Colorado sits three points out of the top spot in the Central Division in the Western Conference after their victory over the Coyotes on Sunday, with a 34-18-4 record.

However, due in large part to the contributions of MacKinnon, they are a league-best 21-5-0 at home this year. No other team has eclipsed 20 wins on home ice, with the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights all trailing at 19 wins apiece.

MacKinnon has emerged as the frontrunner for the Hart Trophy, per FanDuel.

If MacKinnon were to win the Hart Trophy for the league's most valuable player, he would become the first Avalanche player to do so since Peter Forsberg took home the award following the 2002-03 season. Joe Sakic is the only other Avalanche player to win the Hart, when he scored 54 goals and registered 118 points in the 2000-01 campaign.

The Avalanche have a key matchup at home against the top team in the Western Conference, the Canucks, on tap for their next game.