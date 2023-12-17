Calgary Flames starting goalie Jacob Markstrom was removed from the team's injured reserve on Sunday and placed on the active roster.

The 33-year-old netminder has been out since Dec. 2 with a finger injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list a week ago and originally labelled as week-to-week.

Markstrom was on the ice ahead of Saturday's morning skate.

The native of Sweden has posted a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage over 16 games in 2023-24, his fourth season with the Flames.

Markstrom is in the fourth season of a six-year, $36 million contract signed with the Flames in October of 2020.

In a corresponding move, the Flames assigned defenceman Ilya Solovyov and goaltender Dustin Wolf to the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

The Flames, who are currently fourth in the Pacific Division with a 12-14-5 record, host the Florida Panthers on Monday night.