Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk has signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Sunday.

Dreger notes that this contract may cause problems with the IIHF ban on international transfers with CSKA that arose as a result of a similar situation involving goaltender Ivan Fedotov of the Philadelphia Flyers this past year.

Because Fedotov played in Moscow while still under contract with the Flyers, IIHF ruled that his contract with CSKA be voided and that the KHL club would also receive a one-year transfer ban.

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic also reports that the Flames intend to qualify Okhotiuk, a pending restricted free agent, this summer and retain his rights.

Okhotiuk, 23, was acquired by the Flames in a trade with the San Jose Sharks this season. In 52 games with Calgary and San Jose, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native scored one goals and tallied nine points.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils, Okhotiuk debuted with New Jersey in the 2021-22 season.

In 67 career NHL games, Okhotiuk has three goals and 12 points.