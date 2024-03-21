Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for full practice and game participation, while backup Dan Vladar will have season-ending hip surgery, the Calgary Flames announced Thursday.

Dustin Wolf will remain on the roster on an emergency recall basis. He has started the last three games in net for the Flames.

Markstrom has been out since March 9 because of a lower-body injury. He resumed skating on Monday.

“[He’s] skating today, and we’re expecting him to skate three more times this week coming up,” head coach Ryan Huska said Monday. “Hopefully everything keeps progressing the right way and he’s in our net on the weekend.”

The 34-year-old Markstrom is 22-17-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average in 41 games this season.

Vladar last played on March 12. He finishes his 2023-24 campaign with a 3.62 goals-against average an .882 save percentage.

"The surgery will allow Vladar the rehabilitation period required for a full recovery and to ensure he is ready to start the 2024-25 NHL season on schedule," the team said in a news release.

Wolf, 22, has a 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 outings this season, his second with Calgary.

The Flames will be back in action on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. They enter play Thursday eight points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.