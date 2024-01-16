The Calgary Flames will be without F Jonathan Huberdeau (illness) and G Jacob Markstorm (lower-body injury) when they play host to the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night.

Huberdeau, 30, will miss his first game of the year for the Flames, with the winger registering just six goals and 17 assists in 43 contests.

Markstrom, 33, left practice early on Monday, prompting Calgary to recall Dustin Wolf from their AHL affilaite to back up G Dan Vladar.

The Swedish goaltender holds a 13-11-2 record on the year, with a 2.59 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

The Flames had won five out of Markstrom's last six starts prior to his latest injury.

More to come.