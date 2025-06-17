The schedule for the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic games has been released.

Canada will be in Group A and will have group stage games against Switzerland, Czechia, and France.

Team Canada full Olympic group stage schedule:

Feb. 12 vs. Czechia

Feb. 13 vs. Switzerland

Feb. 15 vs. France

Hockey Canada named Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart as the First Six players on the Olympic roster.

All 12 countries participating in the men's hockey tournament named the first six players on the roster on Monday. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

The tournament will begin on Feb. 11 with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

No teams will be eliminated after the preliminary round. All 12 teams will be ranked and the group winners and the second-place team with the best record will qualify for the quarter-finals directly while the other eight teams play a qualification round.

Group B:

Finland

Sweden

Slovakia

Italy

Group C:

United States

Germany

Latvia

Denmark

Team USA will play Latvia on Feb. 12 followed by Denmark and Germany on Feb. 14 and 15, respectively.