TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae will perform during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game.

The 20-year-old McRae, of Calgary, is a nine-time Juno Award winner and multiplatinum artist. Her 2023 hit single, "Greedy," peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 record chart.

McRae will also be a celebrity captain of Nathan MacKinnon's team at the all-star game.

MacKinnon is captaining one of four teams with Colorado Avalanche teammate Cale Makar serving as his assistant.

Along with McRae, celebrity captains include pop star Justin Bieber, actor Will Arnett and Grammy Award winner Michael Buble.

The NHL says a full lineup of performers for the game Feb. 3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena will be announced in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.