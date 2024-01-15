NEW YORK — Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson, Calgary centre Blake Coleman and Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Pettersson led the league with nine points (five goals, four assists) to help the Canucks move into first place in the overall standings with a 4-0-0 week.

The Swede's five goals were tied for the league lead, and he topped all players with three game-winning goals.

Petterson's week included a pair of two-goal, two-assist performances to give him 10 career four-point games.

Coleman had four goals and three assists as the Flames went undefeated in three games last week. He had multiple points in all three outings.

Georgiev posted a 3-0-0 record, 1.95 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.