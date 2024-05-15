Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce participated in practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for Game 6 against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

Ruff adds that Pesce was working as an extra during practice and shouldn't be expected back in the lineup.

Pesce, 29, hasn't skated with the team since sustaining a lower-body injury during the Hurricanes' 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman missed the team's last eight games with the injury and has an assist in two games this playoffs.

Pesce appeared in 70 games with the Hurricanes in the regular season, recording three goals and 13 points.

The Hurricanes will take on the Rangers in Game 6 on Friday after back-to-back wins on Saturday and Monday.

Carolina is trying to become the fifth team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit and the first since the Los Angeles Kings came back against the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs.