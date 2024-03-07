Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from the injured reserve list.

The #Canes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve.



60-26-4 with a .914 SV% in three seasons as a member of the team, he has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue. pic.twitter.com/xK8MrXxZWI — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024

Andersen has been out since November with a blood-clotting issue. General manager Don Waddell told reporters he expects Andersen to be available to play at some point this week.

He has a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six games this season before going on the shelf.

The Hurricanes also waived three players on Thursday, including goaltender Antti Raanta.

Florida Panthers

Newly-acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to debut on the top line in his first game with the Panthers Thursday night.

Team reporter Jameson Olive reported that the 32-year-old skated alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart Thursday morning ahead of the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers that evening.

First full #FlaPanthers line rushes this AM:



Tarasenko - Barkov - Reinhart

Verhaeghe - Bennett - Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Lundell - Rodrigues

Cousins - Stenlund - Lomberg



Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Montour

OEL - Kulikov — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 7, 2024

Florida acquired him from the Ottawa Senators Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 and a third-rounder in 2025.

He had 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games so far this season prior to the deal.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom will start in net Thursday in Tampa Bay, head coach Ryan Huska told reporters via TSN's Salim Valji.

#flames head coach Ryan Huska says he anticipates Jacob Markstrom will start tonight in Tampa Bay — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 7, 2024

Markstrom continues to be the subject of trade rumours leading up to Friday afternoon's deadline.

He is 21-16-2 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average so far this season in 39 outings.

Edmonton Oilers

Veteran forward Sam Gagner was assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

Dylan Holloway was also loaned to the Condors on Thursday.

Gagner, 34, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Oilers on Oct. 31 for his third stint with the team.

The 5-foot-11 centre has five goals and 10 points in 27 games this season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in the 2007 draft, Gagner has 197 goals and 529 points in 1,042 career games split between the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

Holloway, 22, has three goals and one assist in 32 games so far this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent goaltender Mads Sogaard to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Thursday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Mads Sogaard to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 7, 2024

Sogaard, 23, has a .859 save percentage and a 4.05 goals-against average in six games with the Sens this season at the NHL level.

The Aalborg, Denmark native has a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 AHL games in 2023-24.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche announced Thursday they have sent forwards Jean-Luc Foudy and Ondrej Pavel to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

We have assigned Jean-Luc Foudy and Ondrej Pavel to the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4i0H5oO4JC — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 7, 2024

Foudy has a goal in his only NHL game this season. In 12 AHL games, the 21-year-old has two goals and four assists.

Pavel, 23, has played in two NHL games this season and does not have a point. In 48 AHL games this season, Pavel has three goals and four assists.

New York Rangers

Defenceman Jacob Trouba missed New York's skate Thursday morning with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

UPDATE: Jacob Trouba (lower body) will not practice today. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) March 7, 2024

Trouba played 19:43 in the Rangers' last game on Monday against the Florida Panthers, recording an assist in a 4-2 loss.

He has three goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 60 games so far this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov's U.S. work visa has been issued according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, clearing the way for him to join the Minnesota Wild after signing an entry-level deal with the team last week.

Russo reports he will fly all day Friday and arrive in Minnesota Friday evening. If the Wild practice on Saturday, he would likely join the team and stake for the first time as a member of the organization.

Marat Khusnutdinov’s U.S. work visa has been issued, I’m told. He will fly all day tomorrow and arrive in Minnesota tomorrow night. Assuming the #mnwild still practice Saturday, he’ll join team and likely skate for the first time — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 7, 2024

The 21-year-old recorded four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 49 games for HK Sochi during the 2023-24 Kontinental Hockey League season. He was a second-round pick by the Wild in 2020.