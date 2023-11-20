The Carolina Hurricanes released veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak from his free agent tryout on Monday.

Halak joined the Hurricanes two weeks ago, shortly after the team announced Frederik Andersen would be out indefinitely with a blood clotting issue.

The Hurricanes have leaned on Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov in Andersen's absence. Raanta has a 5-2 record with a .885 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average. Kochetkov is 1-4 with a .876 save percentage and a 3.11 GAA.

The #Canes have released goaltender Jaroslav Halak from his free agent tryout.



As for Pyotr Kochetkov, today was a maintenance day.

Halak, 38, played 25 games for the New York Rangers last season, going 10-9-5 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a .903 save percentage.

A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Halak spent the season before with the Vancouver Canucks and played three years in Boston prior to that. Halak began his NHL career back in 2006 with the Montreal Canadiens and has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders in addition to the Bruins, Canucks and Rangers.

He is a two-time William M. Jennings Trophy Award winner and owns a career GAA of 2.50 and save percentage of .915 in 581 NHL regular season games.