Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard left Chicago's game against the New Jersey Devils Friday night in the first period and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, the team announced.

The team did not specify the exact nature of the star rookie's injury.

Bedard took a high hit from Devils' defenceman Brendan Smith as he carried the puck into the New Jersey zone off the rush. He fell to the ice and got up holding his face, skating off under his own as play continued.

Smith was not penalized for the hit but did take a two-minute roughing penalty as part of a scrum that ensued as a result of the play. Things stayed chippy between the two teams as several other fights and scrums broke out throughout the game.

Bedard played 3:05 before departing and did not return to the bench for the start of the second period. He was ruled out for the night shortly after.

The 18-year-old Bedard has 15 goals and 33 points in 38 games so far this season.

After their matchup with the Devils, Chicago will be back in action on Sunday at home against the Calgary Flames.