TSN Hockey has compiled its list of the Top 50 NHL players ahead of the full reveal special on Friday (11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on TSN4, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5), and today, we reveal the players ranked 50th to 41st.

This season, the question isn’t necessarily who the best player will be, but if Connor Bedard – with just limited pre-season playing time so far on his NHL resume – should be included on the list.

And according to TSN’s panel of experts – definitely.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie who was taken first overall in June, had a phenomenal final junior season in the WHL with the Regina Pats, scoring 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games while also winning tournament MVP and best forward in a gold medal winning performance at the World Juniors with Canada (nine goals and 23 points in seven games).

And his performance so far in exhibition play shows he already belongs not only in the NHL, but a spot our annual list of the league’s best at No. 48.

Kicking things off at No. 50 is Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin (No. 42 last season). The 29-year-old had seven goals and 27 points in 76 games in his eighth season in Carolina. In the postseason, he had six points in 15 games as the Hurricanes were swept in the conference finals to the Florida Panthers.

Coming in at No. 49 is defenceman Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights (not ranked last season). Last spring, Pietrangelo won the second Stanley Cup championship of his career, as he helped Vegas to its first title in franchise history. He tied his career high in points last season with 54 in 73 games and had 10 points in 21 postseason games.

The No. 47 ranked player is Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (No. 40 last season). The 28-year-old from Forssa, Finland recorded 33 wins in 64 appearances last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average. He was named an All-Star for the second straight year.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey (not ranked last season) clocks in at No. 46 after a career season where he was named an NHL All-Star for the first time. The 28-year-old exploded offensively in 2022-23, recording career highs in goals (16), assists (60) and points (76).

At No. 45 is New Jersey Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton (not ranked last season), who also had a big season offensively. In his second year with the Devils, Hamilton had career highs in goals (22), assists (52) and points (74). He helped the Devils return to the playoffs in 2022-23 after four straight seasons of missing the postseason.

Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets comes in at No. 44 after another strong season (No. 29 last season). He had 31 goals and 80 points in 82 games last season and four points in five postseason games before losing in the first round to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights.

Joining Jets teammates Morrissey and Connor on the list is goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at No. 43 (not ranked last season). Hellebuyck had 37 wins in 64 games last season with a .920 save percentage and 2.49 GAA, earning a Vezina Trophy finalist nomination for the third time in his career. A pending unrestricted free agent, Hellebuyck’s future will be a major talking point this season.

Coming in at No. 42 is Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (not ranked last season), who reached career highs in his 12th NHL season. He had his first 30-goal season with 37 and notched 104 points, clearing his previous career high of 69. He had one goal and 11 points in 12 playoff games as the Oilers lost in six games in the second round to Vegas.

At No. 41 is Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (No. 23 last season). Like Hellebuyck, he is a pending UFA as he heads into his 16th NHL season, all with Tampa. Last season, he had 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games as the Lightning’s run to three straight Stanley Cup Finals came to an end with a six-game first round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs where Stamkos had two goals and four points.

On Tuesday, we reveal players No. 31-40.