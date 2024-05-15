Dallas Stars defenceman Chris Tanev will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche while forward Roope Hintz will be out, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Tanev, 34, left Monday's 5-1 victory in Game 4 in the third period after taking a hit from Avalanche forward Ross Colton behind the Stars' net.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman recorded one shot on 31 shifts with 21:02 of ice time in Game 4.

Tanev was acquired from the Calgary Flames before the trade deadline in exchange for defenceman Artem Grushnikov and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

He recorded two goals and 19 points in 75 games split between the Flames and Stars and added an assist in 11 playoff games.

Hintz, 27, left Game 4 in the first period after only 6:35 of ice time when he blocked a shot from Avalanche defenceman Sean Walker and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-3 centre recorded 21 goals and 55 points in 74 regular season games and has two goals and six points in the playoffs.

Centre Radek Faksa will take Hintz's spot in the lineup for Game 5.

The Stars have a 3-1 series advantage over the Avalanche heading into Game 5 and can make the Western Conference Final with a victory for the second straight season.