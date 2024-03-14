The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with college defenceman Christian Felton on a one-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Felton, 24, scored three goals and four assists over 26 games with Merrimack College in 2023-24, his senior season with the school.

“We are happy to have Christian join our organization,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “We brought him into our development camp last summer and have kept a close eye on his progress. We look forward to working with him and helping Christian adjust to things as he starts his pro hockey career.”

The American has spent the past three years with Merrimack after playing his freshman season with Bentley University, recording a total of seven goals and 10 assists over 98 games.