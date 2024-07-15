The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goal tender Kevin Mandolese and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2026 sixth-rounder, the teams announced on Monday.

Mandolese, 23, played in three games at the NHL level with the Senators in the 2022-23 season, where he held a 3.29 goals against average and a record of 1-2-0.

In 23 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators last season, the Blainville, Que. native held a 3.07 GAA and a 0.901 save percentage.

This is Ottawa's second trade of the day, as they also agreed to a minor deal with the Edmonton Oilers to acquire Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

Ottawa finished last season second ahead of only the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 37-41-4 record.