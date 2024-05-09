Colorado Avalanche injured forward Jonathan Drouin skated with his team on Thursday in Dallas ahead of Game 2 against the Stars.

Head coach Jared Bednar says he is encouraged by Drouin’s progress, but there is no timetable for his return.

Drouin hasn't played since the regular season finale on April 18 when he suffered a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old left winger had a career year in 2023-24, scoring 19 goals and 37 assists over 79 games in his first season with the Avs.

A veteran of 564 career games, Drouin signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Avalanche last summer.

Colorado will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Stars on Thursday.