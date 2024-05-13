Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar says forward Jonathan Drouin is a game-time decision for tonight's Game 4 against the Dallas Stars.

The 29-year-old has not played since the regular season finale on April 18 due to a lower-body injury.

Drouin had a career-year in 2023-24, posting 19 goals and a career-best 56 points in 79 games, his first in Colorado after signing a one-year, $825,000 contract with the club in the offseason.

The veteran has played 564 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, scoring 96 goals and adding 241 assists.

The Avs look to even the series after dropping Games 2 and 3.