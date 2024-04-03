Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his wife, Maggie, announced the loss of their son, Dawson, on Wednesday.

"We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024," the two said in a statement released by the Blue Jackets. "While this pain is like nothing we've experienced before, it's also shown us the immense love we have to give.

"As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven. We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time.

"Love, the Jenners."

Jenner has been away from the team since March 28, missing the past two games.