The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers Thursday, four months after claiming him from the Vancouver Canucks.

The Blue Jackets also assigned 2022 first-round David Jiricek to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The sixth overall selection has one goal and nine points in 36 games with Columbus this season.

Martin, 28, has a 3-8-1 record this season with an .887 save percentage and a 3,65 goals-against average this season. He was claimed by the Blue Jackets in September after spending the past two seasons with the Canucks.

Selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Martin has a career NHL record of 17-25-6 with a 3.63 GAA and a .886 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets, who had been carrying three goaltenders, will move forward with Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov.

Calgary Flames forward Walker Duehr cleared waivers on Thursday and will be assigned to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.